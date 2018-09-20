Billie Jean King joins LA Dodgers ownership group

FILE - In this Wednesday June 26 2013 file photo, former professional tennis champion Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss at the premier of Battle of the Sexes in London. Billie Jean King and partner Ilana Kloss have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group. The Dodgers made the announcement Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The tennis great says Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter and the organization have proven to be leaders in sports on and off the field. AP, File Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision