Memorials held for 2008 LA train crash that killed 25

Kelsey Souser and Mackenzie Souser, daughters of Doyle Souser, who died in the disastrous head-on collision of a freight train and a Metrolink commuter train 10 years ago, embrace after ringing the Metrolink’s bell 25 times for each person who lost their life at a memorial ceremony at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. More than 100 were injured after the Metrolink train went through a red signal and hit the freight in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley Investigators believe the engineer was texting. Ariel Tu AP Photo