Thai police shut down journalists’ discussion about Rohingya

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, photo, a Thai policeman stands inside Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand during an event titled: “Will Myanmar’s General Ever Face Justice for International Crimes” in Bangkok, Thailand. Police shut down a forum organized by foreign journalists to discuss whether senior military officers in Myanmar should face justice for alleged human rights abuses committed by their forces against Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo