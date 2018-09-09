National Business

Sheriff wants to use trailers to solve jail overcrowding

The Associated Press

September 09, 2018 06:42 AM

GREENFIELD, Ind.

A central Indiana sheriff has a novel solution for jail overcrowding: lock inmates up in semi-trailers.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Brad Burkhart tells WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that a manufacturer in Missouri builds specialty trailers that could house about 100 inmates.

Voters in the county rejected a referendum to build a new jail. The current one is designed to accommodate 157 prisoners, but recently housed more than 220.

Burkhart says the trailer interiors look just like the insides of a regular jail, with showers, toilets and bunkbeds.

He would put the units in a parking lot next to the current jail if the county approves his plan.

It would require 12 staffers to monitor them and cost an estimated $5 million.

