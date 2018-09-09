Detainees and diplomacy: Turkey denies a link

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 25, 2018 file photo, Andrew Craig Brunson, centre, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, who had been jailed in Turkey for more than one and a half years on terror and espionage charges, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey where he was put under house arrest as his trial continues. Turkey’s arrests of Brunson and other Western citizens have thrust its troubled judicial system to the forefront of ties with allies, reinforcing suspicions that the Turkish government is using detainees as diplomatic leverage. Emre Tazegul, File AP Photo