Montana Sen. Tester talks up Trump to defuse GOP challenge

FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump looks to GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, giving him the thumbs-up during a rally at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, in Great Falls, Mont. Montana State Auditor Rosendale has made his support for Trump a centerpiece of his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo