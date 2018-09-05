Guatemala court to consider anti-graft investigator’s ban

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, pauses during an interview, in Guatemala City. Velasquez was barred from re-entering the country Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, days after President Jimmy Morales decided not to renew the body’s mandate. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo