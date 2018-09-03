FIFA hires 2 top lawyers away from UEFA

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures prior the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia. In an unusual move between two of soccer’s most powerful organizations, FIFA has hired a pair of top lawyers away from UEFA. FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, is run by president Gianni Infantino. He was the general secretary at UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, until 2016. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo