Tulsa restaurateur wins GOP nod in Oklahoma House race

In this April 20, 2018 photo, Congressional candidate Tim Harris makes remarks during a republican forum at the Summit Club in Tulsa, Okla. In the Tulsa-based District 1 for the GOP side, longtime Tulsa County District Attorney Harris and fast-food restaurateur Kevin Hern are seeking to replace former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine. Tulsa attorney Tim Gilpin and Broken Arrow oil and gas consultant Amanda Douglas are facing off in the Democratic primary. Tulsa World via AP Matt Barnard