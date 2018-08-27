Unholy hackers: Orthodox clergy targeted by Russian spies

FILE - In this early Sunday, April 16, 2017 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, leads the Easter Resurrection Service at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey. The Russian hackers indicted by the U.S. special prosecutor in July 2018 have spent years trying to steal the private correspondence of some of the world’s most senior Christian Orthodox figures, including top aides to Bartholomew, The Associated Press has found, illustrating the high stakes as Kiev and Moscow wrestle over the religious future of Ukraine. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo