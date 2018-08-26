Maine governor remains in hospital after ‘discomfort’

Maine Gov. Paul LePage remains hospitalized after experiencing discomfort while visiting family in Canada.
Peter Steele, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says the 69-year-old LePage experienced discomfort on Saturday while visiting family in New Brunswick.
Steele says doctors decided to keep the governor hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor overnight Sunday for more observation. He added that the governor was stable and expected to make a full recovery.
Steele did not provide more details about the nature of the discomfort.
LePage first went to a hospital in New Brunswick, accompanied by his wife, Ann LePage. He was then taken by ambulance to Presque Isle in northern Maine, and then transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He arrived in Bangor late on Saturday night.
Comments