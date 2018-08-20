Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet is sworn in

People watch a televised address of Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at an electronic shop in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country was in its worst economic condition and pledged to improve it by adopting austerity to cut government expenditure, introducing progressive taxation, end corruption and bringing back from abroad the plundered public money. Fareed Khan AP Photo