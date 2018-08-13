California fires may make homeowners insurance harder to get

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo a wildfire burns near homes in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif. California homeowners may find themselves facing insurance issues even if they were not directly hit by this year’s blazes. The California Department of Insurance warned in January that the increasing number and severity of wildfires in the state were making it more difficult for homeowners to find and hold on to insurance. And now they say that recent massive fires may make the problem more acute. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Ringo H.W. Chiu AP