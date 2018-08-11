The Latest: Maryland football coach DJ Durkin put on leave

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2016, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin walks the sideline during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Boston College in Detroit. Maryland placed the head of the football team’s strength and conditioning staff on paid leave while it investigates claims he verbally abused and humiliated players, a person briefed on the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, on condition of anonymity because Maryland had not announced the decision regarding Rick Court. The person says athletic director Damon Evans spoke with the football team Saturday morning and Durkin was still leading the program. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Carlos Osorio AP