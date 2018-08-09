Austin American-Statesman to shut Spanish weekly, cut jobs

The Austin American-Statesman is shutting down its weekly Spanish-language newspaper, Ahora Si, effective Oct. 11.
It also is offering voluntary severance packages to all of the Statesman's more-than-200 employees.
The newspaper management said those granted the severance packages would leave their jobs next month. The management did not say how many jobs it was cutting.
Statesman publisher Susie Biehle said managers will consider staffer buyout offers according to the newspaper's continuing business and news coverage needs.
GateHouse Media acquired the Statesman in April for $47.5 million after more than four decades of ownership by Cox Media Group. GateHouse has said the American-Statesman has a daily print circulation of about 85,000 and almost 17,000 digital subscriptions.
