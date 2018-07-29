Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

A derailed train remains on the track near the Salwa station in Kom Ombo, north of Aswan, Egypt, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Egyptian authorities said that at least six people were injured in the accident when eight of the train’s carriages derailed. Egypt’s railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017. (Aswan Governorate via AP) AP