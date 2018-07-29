Egyptian president ‘upset’ over online calls for resignation

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attends a military ceremony in Paris, France. In televised remarks aired Saturday, July 28, 2018, an angry el-Sissi said he is “upset” over recent online postings calling on him to step down over the country’s troubled economy. The #Sissi_leave hashtag followed steep price hikes for fuel, drinking water and electricity as part of austerity measures designed to overhaul the economy. (Charles Platiau, Pool via AP, File) Charles Platiau AP