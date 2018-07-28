Coburg woman returns to roots, find happiness in farm work

In this Thursday June 21, 2018 photo, fifth generation farmer Marie Bowers stands in front of her grass cutter machine on her family’s farm in Coburg, Ore. Marie Bowers never thought she would spend her life working on a farm. But the 32-year-old woman _ who graduated from college and started a career in the financial industry _ has returned to her roots as a family farmer. (Kelly Lyon//The Register-Guard via AP) Kelly Lyon AP