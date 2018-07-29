ICE quest for detention sites puts Trump county on tightrope

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 30, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-An Amish family rides their horse and buggy past a storage lot for recreational vehicles in Goshen, Ind., on Friday, June 1, 2018. In the county that voted nearly two-thirds for Donald Trump, a grass-roots campaign by local residents voiced enough opposition to scuttle the building of an immigration detention center nearby. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo