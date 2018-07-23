Group: Land activist murders keep rising, 2017 deadliest yet

FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo, a picture of Berta Caceres sits on an altar in her honor during a demonstration outside Honduras’ embassy in Mexico City. Activists demanded justice after the murder of Caceres, a Lenca Indian activist who won the 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize for her role in fighting a dam project. She was shot dead by two men on March 3. Global Witness said Tuesday, July 24, 2018 that at least 207 people who were protecting land and resources from business interests were slain last year. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Eduardo Verdugo AP