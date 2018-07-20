FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump said he’s willing to hit all imported goods from China with tariffs, sending U.S. markets sliding before the opening bell, Friday, July 20. In a taped interview with the business channel CNBC, Trump said “I’m willing to go to 500,” referring roughly to the $505.5 in goods imported last year from China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
The Latest: Trump ready to hit all China goods with tariffs

The Associated Press

July 20, 2018 06:07 AM

The Latest on rising trade tensions following comments by President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is indicating that he's ready to hit every product imported from China with tariffs, sending U.S. markets sliding before the opening bell.

In a taped interview with the business channel CNBC, Trump said "I'm willing to go to 500," referring roughly to the $505.5 billion in goods imported last year from China.

The administration to date has slapped tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods in a trade dispute over what it calls the nation's predatory practices.

Dow futures that had already been pointing modestly lower slid sharply about a half hour before the opening bell.

The yuan dipped to a 12-month low of 6.8 to the dollar, off by 7.6 percent since mid-February.

