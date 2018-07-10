S. Carolina business leaders seek Congress' help on tariffs

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo the logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured in Munich, Germany. Automaker BMW said Monday July 9, 2018, it will have to raise prices on the U.S.-built SUVs it sells in China due to 40 percent import tax on cars from the United States, in retaliation for higher tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump.((AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)