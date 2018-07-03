FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2014 file photo, Cylvia Hayes, fiancee of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Hayes has sought protection from her creditors in bankruptcy court by filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2014 file photo, Cylvia Hayes, fiancee of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Hayes has sought protection from her creditors in bankruptcy court by filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Gosia Wozniacka, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2014 file photo, Cylvia Hayes, fiancee of Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Hayes has sought protection from her creditors in bankruptcy court by filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Gosia Wozniacka, File AP Photo

National Business

Oregon former first lady Cylvia Hayes files for bankruptcy

The Associated Press

July 03, 2018 05:43 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Cylvia Hayes, the fiancee of former Gov. John Kitzhaber, has sought protection from her creditors in bankruptcy court.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hayes filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection Tuesday after a protracted battle over public records with The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Hayes was caught up in an influence-peddling scandal that forced Kitzhaber to resign in 2015.

A judge ruled that Hayes should pay about $125,000 for the newspaper's attorney's fees.

The initial filing says Hayes owes between $100,001 and $500,000 to 49 creditors.

She listed the value of her total assets at between $100,001 and $500,000.

A Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows a debtor to reorganize their financial situation by extinguishing some debt and establishing a repayment plan for the balance. Chapter 13 also allows the debtor to keep their real estate.

  Comments  