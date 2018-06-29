Jury clears South Dakota woman accused in embezzlement case

Stephanie Hubers, left, leaves the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts Thursday, June 28, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A jury is considering the case of the former South Dakota educational cooperative employee accused in an embezzlement scheme uncovered after a family's death. Closing arguments were Friday in the theft trial of Stephanie Hubers. She's a onetime Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer accused of receiving about $55,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by business manager Scott Westerhuis and his wife before they perished in a 2015 murder-suicide. The Argus Leader via AP Dana Ferguson