From Barcelona to Seattle, 7 historic markets form alliance

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, people visit Borough Market in London. Seven historic food and drink markets are creating an alliance to promote the sale of local produce. London’s Borough Market said Thursday, June 28, 2018 it will partner with La Boqueria in Barcelona, Markthalle Neun in Berlin, Central Market Hall in Budapest, Sydney Fish Market in Sydney, Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, and Pike Place Market in Seattle. Robert Stevens AP Photo