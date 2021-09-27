Kentucky company’s new respirator to aid healthcare workers

A Kentucky safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Demand for respirators have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus.

Cynthiana-based Bullard said the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.

The respirators were built with “all day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Landon Borders, Bullard’s director of product development.