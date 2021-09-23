Oakland to require COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

The Oakland Board of Education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person school.

The move late Wednesday makes Oakland Unified the first school district in Northern California to adopt a vaccine requirement. It came after Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, and the smaller Southern California district of Culver City approved similar policies for their students earlier this month.

Several other school boards in the San Francisco Bay Area are considering similar measures, including West Contra Costa County Unified and Berkeley Unified, as schools try to navigate in-person instruction during the pandemic.

The plan in Oakland, which serves about 50,000 students, will require all students age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are granted medical or “personal belief” exemptions, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The resolution does not specify a timeline or say how students’ vaccination status will be tracked. It requires Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Tramell to “develop recommendations for enforcement of this vaccine requirement” and report them to the board by October.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

California requires public school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing starting Oct. 15 but there is no similar statewide rule regarding students.

There is no data on how many students are already vaccinated in Oakland Unified but in the city of Oakland, 54% of 12-to-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 71% have received at least one dose, according to the school board’s proposal.