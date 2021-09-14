Washington state records over 7,000 deaths from COVID-19

More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The state reported the milestone on Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported.

Washington eclipsed 6,000 deaths on July 12 and 5,000 deaths on March 3 this year. The nation’s first reported COVID-19 death, which took place in King County, was announced March 1, 2020.

The state agency on Tuesday reported 2,820 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths from COVID-19. The latest update brings the state’s totals to 609,911 cases and 7,037 deaths.

Since vaccinations started in mid-December, the state and health care providers have administered 8,774,782 doses. Data also shows just over 56% of all Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Monday data shows 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.