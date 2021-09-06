Tourists swarming Savannah for busy Labor Day weekend

Georgia’s oldest city is closing out a busy summer with a swarm of tourists over the Labor Day weekend.

Visit Savannah, the city's tourism bureau, predicted 80% of hotel rooms in the area would be booked through the Monday holiday.

Some people ended up canceling trips because the coronavirus, said Visit Savannah President Joe Marinelli. But he says others decided to spend the long weekend in Savannah because they considered it a safe outdoor destination.

“We don’t know how it is going to play out, but I think the city is ready, our hotels, restaurants, attractions, tours and so forth are all amped up," Marinelli told WTOC-TV. "They have had a good summer, but we are ready for it and looking forward to a good weekend.”

Coastal Georgia has been a hotspot for new COVID-19 infections in the past month. But despite the virus’ late-summer resurgence, Savannah’s hotels, restaurants and guided tour operators have seen plenty of business.

Marinelli said it’s possible that Savannah saw its busiest August on record.