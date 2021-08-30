Portland: City employees must get COVID-19 vaccine

City employees in Portland, Oregon, must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — or obtain a medical or religious exemption — by the middle of October or they will be fired.

“With COVID-19 filling hospitals and claiming lives, we must do everything within our power to end this pandemic and restore our community’s health,” Mayor Ted Wheeler and all four City Commissioners wrote Monday in a letter to municipal workers.

The city will require its approximately 6,800 employees to either submit proof of vaccination, show they are in the process of being vaccinated or apply for an exemption by Sept. 10 and be fully vaccinated or granted an exemption by Oct. 18.

Those who fail to meet the deadline “will be put on a list for separation from employment,” according to the letter. The city plans to provide a comprehensive outline of the new policy later this week and to answer whatever questions municipal workers might have.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that earlier this month, Multnomah County imposed a vaccine mandate on its employees and Gov. Kate Brown has announced similar requirements for all teachers, health care workers and state employees in Oregon.