SW Idaho students learning at home after COVID exposures

Students at a southwestern Idaho elementary school will be learning from home this week following exposures to COVID-19.

Grand View Elementary School Principal Alex Meyers in a letter to parents said to keep their kids home after about a third of the students at the school were exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.

There are just under 100 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at the school.

KTVB-TV reports in a story on Sunday that Meyers said students can return to class on Sept. 7. Students can meanwhile pick up school materials at the school.

Officials said other schools in the district will continue having in-person classes.