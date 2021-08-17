Task force recommends face masks for Miami-Dade students

Students arrive at Croton Elementary School in Melbourne, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 for the first day of school. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP) AP

Florida's largest school district will likely require students to wear face masks when classrooms open next week, following the recommendation of a task force of medical experts and defying Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on mandatory face mask rules.

The Miami-Dade County School Board is expected to approve the measure on Wednesday. “My mind is pretty made up on the way to move forward," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Students in neighboring Broward County will also be wearing masks when they return for the fall semester on Wednesday, and people in both districts have been keeping an eye on the Tampa area, where classes started last week. The Hillsborough County School Board, which has not required masks in classrooms, scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss additional protections against COVID-19.

“We’re at that place. It’s unavoidable,” board chairperson Lynn Gray said Monday.

Hillsborough's COVID-19 case count stood at 731 at midday Monday, nearly 20 times higher than it was after the first week of fall classes in 2020. On Monday, the district reported 5,599 students and 316 employees were either in isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19, or in quarantine, which means they had close contact with a positive case.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami-Dade has the nation’s fourth largest school district with 334,000 students, while Broward is sixth largest district with 261,000 students. Both counties were hotspots before, but now the delta variant has spread such infection across Florida that the entire state is considered high risk. On Monday, about 15,600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida, nearly eight times more than in June, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona last week to praise them for doing “the right thing" in defiance of executive orders from their governors. The Biden administration also promised federal money if DeSantis carries out a threat to withhold some state funds from districts imposing mask mandates.

Carvalho said he came to his conclusion despite criticism from some parents, noting that a 13-year-old student and four district employees have died of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Two teachers and an assistant teacher died from COVID last week in Broward County.

“I don’t know what the threshold of acceptable pain in this community is. I don’t know what the acceptable threshold or statistical probability of a single child dying is in this community,” he said. “Just like I don’t know what the threshold that anyone should accept as appropriate for teachers, custodial staff, police officers who may have underlying conditions ... who may be hospitalized, who may be intubated or who may perish.”

The Miami Herald reported that school board members met virtually on Monday and appeared to agree with requiring masks.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Our children will be fine,” said school board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall. “We’re going to see to that.”

Meantime, Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County announced Monday that it is offering $150 bonuses to employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, and that workers who don't comply will be required to wear masks and won't be allowed to eat in public spaces indoors, among other requirements. Memorial now has close to 700 COVID-19 patients being treated in its six hospitals, a news release said.