Ky. Supreme Court judge to be sworn in after pandemic delay

A Kentucky Supreme Court justice is getting a formal swearing-in ceremony that was delayed by the pandemic.

Justice Robert B. Conley of eastern Kentucky was elected in November and joined the high court on Jan. 1. He serves the 7th Supreme Court District, which is made up of the state's 22 easternmost counties.

The justices are elected from seven appellate districts and serve eight-year terms.

Conley served 26 years as a state trial court judge and became a District Court judge for Greenup and Lewis counties in 2006.

The induction ceremony will be Friday afternoon in Frankfort.