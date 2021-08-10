Bacterial infections tracked to Mississippi swimming pool

A swimming pool and splash pad near Mississippi's capital city have been closed after the state health department said it found several cases of a bacterial infection associated with the facility.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that it continues to investigate the E. coli infections found in connection with use of the swimming pool and splashpad at the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

An E. coli infection can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, fever and sometimes more severe symptoms that can be life-threatening, according to the health department. Infection symptoms usually develop within three to four days after exposure.

The agency said it has tracked infections to July 30 and Aug. 1, but believes additional exposures could have happened through Monday, before the pool and splashpad were closed. It urged people who used either the pool or splashpad during that time to monitor for symptoms and speak to a doctor immediately if any appear.

The health department said the camp's management is cooperating with the investigation.