Struggling Red Sox put slugger Martinez on COVID-19 list

The Boston Red Sox put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games.

Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.

“He felt sick last night, has been feeling sick the whole day,” manager Alex Cora said.

Boston, which had lost seven of eight and fallen out of the AL East lead, put rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Neither Martinez nor Duran has tested positive, Cora said.

To replace Martinez, the Red Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Right-hander Tanner Houck will be the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Houck was expected to start Game 2 in place of left-hander Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.