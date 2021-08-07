City could sell money-losing convention center to county

A South Carolina city could sell its convention center, even as it plans for a new, different meeting facility.

The Greenville News reports Greenville city officials are considering selling the city's convention center to Greenville County.

The convention center usually runs at a deficit, and the city paid a shortfall of more than $1 million last year as events were cancelled because of COVID-19. The convention center was used instead for testing and vaccination efforts against the virus.

City spokesperson Liz Brotherton said the Greenville Convention Center is “an important asset to our hospitality and tourism industry,” but said the city can’t afford to absorb the losses on its own.

The city’s agreement with SMG, the convention center’s private manager, is scheduled to end June 30, 2022. SMG makes $165,000 a year, and gets paid bonuses if it reduces the amount the city loses on the convention center. Brotherton said the last time SMG got a loss-reduction incentive was in 2019.

Selling the convention center to the larger county government could keep it in operation, drawing events to the area.

Right now, the convention center isn't taking bookings beyond June 2022 as it tries to decide what to do. Greenville County Council members voted 7-5 last month to reject a proposal for the county to provide a $400,000 subsidy to the convention center.

“It’s very important that the convention center doesn’t go away,” County Councilman Chris Harrison said last month.

County officials confirm they remain in talks with the city.

However, some convention center events could have to compete with a new downtown conference center that local governments are planning. The state included another $19 million for the conference center in its new budget after earmarking $7 million in 2019.

Plans include a mix of event space as well as art collections near the Reedy River.

The city and county have also each pledged $26 million. Private land donated by developers is valued at $25 million, for a total cost of more than $100 million.

Public input meetings on the new conference center design are set for Aug. 16.