Coalition of Portland bars requiring proof of vaccination

A coalition of bars in Portland, Oregon has banded together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door as the delta variant spreads throughout the state.

The coalition of 15 bars is being organized by Teardrop Cocktail Lounge owner Daniel Shoemaker, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He expects to add as many as 30 more establishments in the coming days as they seek to protect customers and staff by allowing only vaccinated guests inside.

Each bar in the coalition will create its own rules around what constitutes proof, but generally a vaccine card or photo of it should suffice. Most will continue to offer outdoor seats to all.

The new coalition was formed after similar groups in San Francisco in Seattle drew hundreds of West Coast bars last week. Some have faced a social media backlash, but Shoemaker expects his in-person guests to be largely supportive. The rule been in effect at Teardrop’s adjacent lounge, Crybaby, through the summer.

Shoemaker and others are also watching as New York City prepares to begin enforcing its vaccine mandate for indoor activities at restaurants, gyms and theaters.