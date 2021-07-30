Deer in Anacortes test positive for viral infection

At least one deer in northeast Anacortes has died as a result of a viral infection, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Robert Waddell, the district wildlife biologist for Skagit and Whatcom counties, said testing of tissue samples from a buck found dead July 18 near Cap Sante Park confirmed the animal had adenovirus hemorrhagic disease, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The lab is now examining samples from a fawn found dead July 25 in the same area. The results are expected next week. There have been at least five fawns, one buck and one doe found dead in the area this month, likely due to AHD.

The presence of the disease in Anacortes follows its spread in the San Juan Islands earlier this year. The disease does not pose a risk to livestock, pets or people, but anyone who sees live or dead deer with signs of AHD are asked to report it.

Infected deer may have symptoms including rapid or open-mouth breathing, foaming or drooling from the mouth, diarrhea, weakness and emaciation. Because the disease spreads directly from deer to deer, officials ask the public not to provide food or water for the animals to avoid deer congregation.