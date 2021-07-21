Western wildfire smoke to cause problems in South Carolina

Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada will drift across parts of South Carolina this week and could cause problems in people with chronic heart and lung diseases, health officials said.

The exact timing of the smoke depends on winds, but the worst of it should start late Wednesday and last through Thursday in areas north of a line from Abbeville to Columbia to Myrtle Beach, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.

Along with health problems, the smoke could also lower visibility, officials said.

The smoke has drifted more than 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) from the fires in the western U.S. and Canada.

Health officials recommend people with respiratory or heart problems stay inside for the next day or two and close the fresh air intake on air conditioners.