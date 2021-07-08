Scholarship programs to assist health, science students

Tennessee State University and two other historically Black colleges and universities will benefit from scholarship and grant programs being started by a medical products company.

Baxter International Inc. is giving $1.2 million to support Black students pursuing health and science degrees, Tennessee State said.

Funds for the three scholarship and grant programs will go over a three-year period to Tennessee State, Meharry Medical College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Tennessee State said in a news release.

Tennessee State and Meharry Medical College previously announced an accelerated pipeline program focused on preparing African American doctors and dentists to provide care to underserved communities. The initiative is named for Tennessee State alumnus and cardiac surgeon Dr. Levi Watkins Jr., who holds an honorary degree from Meharry.

The program prepares qualified Tennessee State students for early acceptance to Meharry, allowing them to complete their undergraduate and medical school studies in seven years, instead of eight.