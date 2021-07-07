Cody Riley withdraws from NBA draft, will return to UCLA

Cody Riley has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to UCLA as a redshirt senior this fall.

The forward from Kansas City, Kansas, announced his decision on social media ahead of the withdrawal deadline Wednesday night.

The Bruins made a run to the Final Four before losing to Gonzaga in the national semifinals. Riley started all 31 games last season, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds — both career highs.

"My goals of graduating and helping UCLA and my teammates chase a championship have me more motivated than I have ever been,” Riley said.

Riley didn't play his freshman season after being suspended for his involvement in a shoplifting incident in China during the Bruins' season opener.

“We are very excited that Cody will be with the Bruins for another year," coach Mick Cronin said. “He is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached.”

Earlier this week, guard Chris Smith announced that he won't return to Westwood for a fifth year of eligibility, which the NCAA would have allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting the first eight games before sustaining an ACL tear to his left knee and missing the rest of his senior season.