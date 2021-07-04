Non-police help line expanded to all parts of Atlanta

Residents of Atlanta can now call a non-emergency number to ask for help with concerns related to mental health, substance use or extreme poverty rather than calling 911, city officials said.

The Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has been expanded to cover the whole city, according to a news release from the mayor's office. It is meant to provide an “immediate alternative to arrest” for people committing violations related to mental health issues, addiction, homelessness or extreme poverty.

PAD provides help in response to calls from law enforcement or community referrals through the city's 311 non-emergency line. The services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Response teams will go to where the person needing help is located and offer immediate help as well as provide longer term support for some, officials said.

The initiative was initially established in 2017 as an independent nonprofit organization with funding from the city, Fulton County and philanthropic organizations. The release says it has provided alternatives to arrest for hundreds of people and has connected people with health care, housing and community support.