Border Patrol chief, who supported wall, is leaving job

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, United State Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott gives President Donald Trump a tour of a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) AP

The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate.

Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned.

“I will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote.

Scott, a career agent, was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump's policies, particularly on building a border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction, one of his predecessor's top priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott didn't immediately respond to a text message.