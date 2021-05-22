New airline to link north Alabama with mid-sized cities

An upstart airline plans to include Huntsville International Airport in its initial array of destinations as U.S. travel revives following the coronavirus pandemic.

The new, Utah-based Breeze Airways says it will offer non-stop service linking Huntsville with New Orleans; Charleston, South Carolina; and Tampa, Florida, beginning in July.

The company plans to make non-stop flights between smaller airports that currently don't have such service. It says bypassing major hubs will allow travelers to save both time and money.

Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman is chief executive of Breeze. He says in a statement that the pandemic caused a reduction in flights for many smaller airports. Breeze will initially operate between 16 destinations with another 100 cities under consideration.

Breeze will operate Embraer jets for Huntsville flights with E190 aircraft seating 108 passengers. It's offering introductory fares starting at $39 each way.