Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill primarily intended to thwart medical marijuana initiative backers from collecting signatures at pot shops in neighboring states.

The Republican governor in the veto message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday said he was concerned about the constitutionality and fairness of the bill because it would prevent qualified voters from participating in the state’s ballot initiative process.

The bill would only allow military members and missionaries to sign initiatives outside of Idaho.

“This is discriminatory and unfair to other qualified voters who wish to participate in Idaho's initiative and referendum process but find themselves temporarily out of the state when the opportunity arises,” Little wrote.

The families of military members would be ineligible, as would students traveling abroad.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge and Republican Rep. Brent Crane, passed the House but without enough votes to overcome a veto.