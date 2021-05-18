Severe weather forecast prompts KU to call off commencements

Hundreds of University of Kansas graduates had to make do without commencement ceremonies on Sunday, due to the threat of severe weather.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university called off all three ceremonies for the class of 2021 amid worries about lightning.

It marked the second straight year the university had to call off commencement. The 2020 ceremonies were postponed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The class of 2020 is scheduled to celebrate its commencement next Sunday.

Class of 2021 KU graduates still made the most of the day. Students and their families congregated on the Hill for photos, and graduates took turns walking through the Campanile.