Data: Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 50K, vaccinations rise

Texas has topped 50,000 COVID-19 deaths during the 14-month pandemic, university researchers reported Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University researchers placed the Texas COVID-19 death toll at 50,037 Wednesday, out of 3,092,597 cases. That toll is the nation's third-highest.

But researchers say the rolling two-week average of new cases continues to decline, with a 480-case decrease in the average number of daily cases as of Wednesday. That is a 13% decrease.

The number of vaccinated Texans continues to rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that almost 38% of the Texas population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26% were fully vaccinated.