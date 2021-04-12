Miners continue strike in Alabama after contract rejected

A strike is continuing at two Alabama coal mines after union members rejected a contract proposal.

The United Mine Workers of America says the local that represents more than 1,100 workers at Warrior Met Coal Inc. in Tuscaloosa County rejected a tentative deal in balloting on Friday.

International President Cecil Roberts says members have the final say in collective bargaining agreements, so the walkout continues. The strike affects two Warrior Met coal mines and related facilities.

Negotiations between union representatives and the company had produced a tentative agreement that was announced a week ago.

Warrior Met says it offered employees a package that was both competitive and meant to protect jobs at the mines, which produce coal used in steel production overseas. The company reported a loss of about $35 million for last year during the coronavirus pandemic compared to net income of $302 million for 2019.

The union says members have already made sacrifices that helped save Warrior Met five years ago.