Kentucky bill seeks COVID liability shield for businesses

Kentucky Senator Karen Berg, left, speaks with Sen. Morgan McGarvey during the last day of the state session at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) AP

Kentucky lawmakers cobbled together a bill Tuesday to shield businesses and health care facilities from coronavirus-related lawsuits as they hurried to finish work before ending this year's session.

The revamped liability protection measure cleared the House on a 70-27 vote, sending it back to the Senate. Both chambers are dominated by Republicans, who were mindful they won't have a chance to override any gubernatorial vetoes of bills passed in the final two days of the session.

That means Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could have the final say on whether the protections are put in place. Beshear's office said the governor and his team would review the final version of each bill that comes to them and decide what's in the best interest of Kentuckians.

The pandemic-related bill was among several proposals being considered on the final day of the contentious 30-day legislative session.

The bill aims to offer pandemic-related protections without creating blanket immunity from civil liability, Republican Rep. C. Ed Massey said. The protections wouldn't apply if businesses engaged in practices deemed as grossly negligent or as willful or intentional misconduct, he said.

“We have really tried to thread the needle ... to give an adequate amount of protection while not giving them blanket immunity,” Massey said.

The bill's critics portrayed the liability shield as an overreach interfering with constitutional protections on access to the courts and to seek personal-injury awards.

“I trust our juries and I trust our judges to weed out frivolous claims and to protect those who need protecting,” said Democratic Rep. Angie Hatton said.