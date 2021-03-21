Illinois reports 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, with 22 deaths

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 22 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the state has seen more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases, including 21,081 deaths.

A little over 4.7 million Illinoisans have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine as of late Saturday, with 1.75 million of them fully vaccinated.

The health department reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 2.8%.